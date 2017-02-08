McIntyre was reassigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday.

McIntyre once again finds himself making the approximately hour-long drive between TD Garden and the Dunkin' Donuts Center, a commute both he and Anton Khudobin are getting very familiar with. The 24-year-old McIntyre remains winless in the NHL as he is 0-4-1 with a disastrous 3.96 GAA in eight appearances. Providence are heading into back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, so the Grand Forks native will likely make at least one start during this current stint in the minors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola