McIntyre was reassigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday.

McIntyre once again finds himself making the approximately hour-long drive between TD Garden and the Dunkin' Donuts Center, a commute both he and Anton Khudobin are getting very familiar with. The 24-year-old McIntyre remains winless in the NHL as he is 0-4-1 with a disastrous 3.96 GAA in eight appearances. Providence are heading into back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, so the Grand Forks native will likely make at least one start during this current stint in the minors.