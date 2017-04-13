McIntyre was reassigned to AHL Providence on Thursday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

The former University of North Dakota star was recalled on an emergency basis while fellow netminder Anton Khudobin was under the weather, but he's returned to the AHL now that Khudobin is healthy. Though he struggled mightily with Boston this season, McIntyre is a talented goaltender who's likely to be given a chance to fight for an NHL job in 2017-18.