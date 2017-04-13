McIntyre was reassigned to AHL Providence on Thursday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

The former University of North Dakota star was recalled on an emergency basis while fellow netminder Anton Khudobin was under the weather, but he's returned to the AHL now that Khudobin is healthy. Though he struggled mightily with Boston this season, McIntyre is a talented goaltender who's likely to be given a chance to fight for an NHL job in 2017-18.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...