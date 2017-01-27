McIntyre is slated to start in goal for AHL Providence in Friday's game against Bridgeport, per Mark Divver of the Providence Journal.

With the big club not slated to play again until Jan. 31 due to the NHL All-Star break, McIntyre will thus be afforded an opportunity to see some valuable game action and perhaps regain some of the momentum he enjoyed while with Providence prior to his NHL recall. In 12 AHL outings this season, McIntyre has recorded a sparkling 10-0-0 record with a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage. With Boston, however, he's logged a record of 0-3-1, 3.95 GAA and .860 save percentage over seven appearances while working behind top netminder Tuukka Rask.