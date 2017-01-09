McIntyre allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

This was another chance for McIntyre to audition for the team's top backup job, but it didn't exactly go as planned. He stopped the first 13 shots he faced in the first period, but yielded four goals on the final 17 shots he saw. The Bruins were able to tie the game in the third to send it into overtime, but McIntyre is still in search of his first NHL win. He is 0-2-1 with a .861 save percentage in four appearances.