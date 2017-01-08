McIntyre will tend the twine for Sunday's game in Carolina.

After Tuukka Rask started Saturday night's game, the Bruins will give the veteran netminder a day of rest and McIntyre a chance to audition for the team's top backup job. While the 24-year-old went 0-2 during the course of prior stints with the big club this season, he's been dominant at the AHL level to date, en route to logging a tidy 10-0-0 record for Providence, with a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage in that span. The Hurricanes are middle of the pack offensively, scoring 2.51 goals per game, so it's a favorable matchup for the University of North Dakota product.