McIntyre allowed three goals on 14 shots in relief of Tuukka Rask in Sunday's 5-1 defeat against the Penguins.

Rask left with a migraine problem in the middle of the second period. Boston was able to pull within one shortly after his departure, but McIntyre wasn't able to keep the Bruins in the game. McIntyre doesn't have a win yet and owns a .860 save percentage, so look elsewhere for backup fantasy goaltenders.