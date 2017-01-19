Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Logs five hits Wednesday

Chara logged five hits and was a minus-3 over 24:48 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Detroit.

Chara, who turns 40 on March 18, remains an anchor on the Bruins' blue line, with his size and experience still being key assets to the the team's defensive unit. That said, Chara's fantasy profile has started to taper off some, with his numbers through 42 games (three goals and 11 points) well off his 2015-16 pace (nine goals and 37 points in 80 games). Limited power play action has been the main culprit on that front, though if the B's decide to mix things up and reincorporate Chara more in man-advantage situations down the road, his production could pick up.