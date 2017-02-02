Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Logs heavy penalty-killing time

Chara logged a team-high 4:11 worth of shorthanded ice time in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Overall, Chara was out there for 23:40 worth of ice time, logging three shots and two blocks in the process. Once a power play mainstay for the B's, the hard-shooting blueliner saw just 10 seconds worth of man-advantage duty Wednesday. At the age of 39, Chara still brings shut-down ability to the table, but as long as his power play action is limited, his fantasy value will remain modest. Through 48 games, Chara has recorded four goals and 12 points to go along with 40 PIM, numbers that are well off the marks he set during the midst of his prime as an NHL All-Star regular.