Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Misses second straight practice with illness
Chara missed practice Wednesday for the second straight day, as he's tending to an illness, CSNNE.com reports.
New Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy added that the towering defenseman will be a game-time decision for Thursday's home tilt versus the Sharks. Chara secured a season-high three helpers in his most recent game -- that was a 6-5 home loss to the Maple Leafs -- but he's struggled to a minus-7 rating since the calendar flipped to 2017, and further denting his fantasy stock is how he's barely logging any time on the man advantage these days.