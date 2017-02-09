Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Out sick Thursday

Chara (illness) will not suit up for Thursday night's matchup with the Sharks.

Chara will miss his first game since he missed six at the end of November and beginning of December. Luckily, most illnesses don't tend to linger, so it's likely that the veteran blueliner will be healthy and ready to go on Saturday when the Canucks visit Boston. Kevan Miller is projected to take Chara's spot on the top defensive pairing, while John-Michael Liles will slot into the lineup on the third pairing.