Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Slated to return Saturday

Chara (illness) said that he had a good practice Friday and "should be good to go" for Saturday's game against the Canucks.

While it can sometimes be difficult to trust players about their own health, the fact that Chara got a full practice in bodes well for his chances of playing Saturday and it seems safe to trust him at his word in this scenario. Despite the recent firing of coach Claude Julien, the Bruins put up six goals and allowed only three in Thursday's win over the Sharks, so it will be interesting to see how the veteran Chara fits into the post-Julien landscape when he returns.