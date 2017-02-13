Bruins' Zdeno Chara: Strikes shorthanded against the Habs

Chara scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's win over Montreal.

A clutch effort from Chara, who also piled on three assists in a game against Toronto recently. The 6'9" blueliner only has 16 points on the season, but he's been hot of late and continues to supply decent PIM. What hurts Chara's fantasy value is the fact he no longer plays on the power play, but his five even-strength goals make him worth owning in some deep leagues. His best years are behind him, but his recent play proves that he still possesses fantasy value.