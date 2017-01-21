Montoya turned aside 16 of the 17 shots he faced in Friday's 2-1 win against the Canadiens.

The Habs defense limited the Devils to a season-low 17 shots on net, which was great news for Montoya and his fantasy owners. While he only starts roughly once per week, he has been decent when called upon. The backup has won four consecutive starts since Dec. 29, and he has yielded a total of 12 goals over his past six appearances. He is a solid handcuff for Carey Price owners, and a decent addition for depth at the position in deeper fantasy pools.