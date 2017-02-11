Montoya will work between the pipes as Saturday's home starter versus the Blues, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The team from St. Loo has rattled off three consecutive victories to gain some ground in a top-heavy Central Division -- they're currently in third place, albeit with a goal differential of minus-6. Montoya is coming off a shutout against the Oilers last Sunday, so he could be a highly targeted flier in daily fantasy formats on this busy 13-game slate.