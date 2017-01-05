Montoya stopped 39 of 42 shots during Wednesday's overtime win against Dallas.

After losing five consecutive starts, Montoya has now won back-to-back games with just five goals allowed (2.48 GAA) and an impressive .933 save percentage. He isn't going to receive many looks behind a healthy Carey Price, but in deeper leagues, Montoya is a serviceable depth goalie to plug in when receiving the starting nod. Additionally, the backup is fully on the streamer radar and a potential low-priced flier in daily contests.