Montoya will guard the crease Sunday against the Oilers, Arpon Basu of LNH.com reports.

Montoya's looks in the crease have decreased of late, but he's won each of his last four opportunities in goal. In those contests, he's posted a 2.49 GAA and .916 ve percentage, despite all of the starts coming on the road. Sunday represents just his second home start of the campaign, but he's made 41 saves in two appearances on the home ice sheet and hasn't allowed a goal there. He'll square off Sunday against an Oilers club that's lost three straight contests, scoring just three goals over that span.