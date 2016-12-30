Canadiens' Al Montoya: Notches first win since Oct. 26
Montoya allowed two goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.
Montoya failed to win any of his previous six appearances, but finally got back on top for the first time since Oct. 26 with this quality performance. While he got off to a hot start when starter Carey Price had the flu, Montoya won't sniff the crease consistently as long as the regular starter stays healthy.
