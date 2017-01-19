Montoya will protect the road net against the Devils on Friday.

Though he ripped off a road win from the Jets last week -- his third straight victory away from Montreal -- Montoya yielded an average of three goals per game over that span; there was a bit of puck luck involved, and his allied skaters bailed him out to the tune of 15 total goals worth of support in that same stretch. He's clearly entrenched as the No. 2 goalie behind Carey Price, but it's reasonable to expect the backup to see an uptick in playing time with the former owning a porous save percentage of .881 in seven starts this calendar year.