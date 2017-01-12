Montoya saved 23 of 27 shots during Wednesday's win over Winnipeg.

The veteran backup is proving to be a hit-or-miss start for the Habs and fantasy players, but Montreal remains atop the Atlantic Division, and Montoya has won three consecutive starts. While his .907 save percentage and 2.86 GAA barely move the needle, and it's not out of the question to rely on him solely as a streaming option or flier in daily contests, you don't want to ignore his potential to pick up a tidy win.