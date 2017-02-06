Montoya stopped all 32 shots he faced in Sunday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

Montoya was outstanding in regulation and overtime, but couldn't stop Leon Draisaitl in the shootout. The backup netminder will get credit for the shutout, which is his second of the season. Montoya was making his first appearance since Jan.20, but he's been solid when called upon. The 31-year-old is sporting a .915 save percentage and has helped earn the Habs at least a point in each of his last five games. Montoya is a reliable backup who's worth a spot start whenever Carey Price is given the night off.