Canadiens' Al Montoya: Scheduled to start Wednesday
Montoya is expected to start Wednesday against Dallas, the second night of a back-to-back set, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Fresh off signing a two-year extension, Montoya gets an opportunity to prove his value against the Stars, who rank 18th in goals scored this season.
