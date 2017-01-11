Montoya was first off the ice in morning skate Wednesday, indicating that he'll be the evening's road starter against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Habs are starting to ramp up the rink-run for Montoya, as this will be his fourth appearance in the past nine games. His play has been spotty over 12 contests, having recorded a 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage in that span, but he managed to skate away with wins in his last two outings -- defeats over the Panthers and Stars, respectively. While his peripheral numbers aren't so hot, fantasy players in leagues that heavily emphasize the 'W' can view Montoya as a viable streaming option since the Habs are current leaders of the Atlantic Division with 56 points in the standings.