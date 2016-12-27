Montoya is slated to start in net Thursday against the Panthers.

With everyday netminder Carey Price continuing to produce at an elite level, Montoya has been given the starting nod in just nine of the Habs' 34 games this season. The 31-year-old puck plugger will look to get back to winning ways when he faces Florida's 24th ranked offense as he's gone 0-4-1 with a 3.83 GAA and .863 save percentage over his last six appearances.