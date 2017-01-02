Montoya signed a two-year, $1.065 million contract with the Canadiens on Monday.

The goalie has a decent backup this year, with a .909 save percentage, but has been hot lately with a .925 save percentage and 1.97 GAA in four games in December. With Carey Price on the roster, Montoya won't be asked to do much, but when he is called in to give Price a break, he is a reliable replacement.