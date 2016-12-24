Canadiens' Al Montoya: Slows Blue Jackets but still loses
Montoya saved 22 of 24 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to Columbus.
Last time Montoya faced the Blue Jackets, the netminder allowed 10 goals, so a revenge game was in the cards. Unfortunately, despite a solid performance, the 31-year-old earned a loss for the fourth time this season. In fact, the 2004 No. 6 pick hasn't notched a victory since Oct. 26 in limited action. Montoya can be ignored when he steps in for Carey Price.
