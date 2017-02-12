Montoya allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blues on Saturday.

This wasn't one of his better efforts, but overall, Montoya has bounced back from his awful performance versus the Blue Jackets in early November to post solid backup goaltender numbers. He owns a .926 save percentage and 2.27 GAA in the past 11 appearances since allowing 10 goals on Nov. 4. His overall numbers aren't as good as last season, but that should kind of be expected when one yields 10 goals in one game and has such a small sample size on the season (16 games).