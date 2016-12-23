Montoya will be the starting netminder for Friday's tilt with Columbus, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

With Price starting Thursday, Montoya will give him a break by starting the second game in the back-to-back. Montoya's .905 save percentage and 2.91 GAA for the season won't turn many heads. Another reason to be wary about starting him: he'll face the hot Blue Jackets, who are coming off of a seven-goal performance against reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh on Thursday.