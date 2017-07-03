Canadiens' Ales Hemsky: Secures one-year pact
Hemsky (hip) penned a one-year deal with Montreal on Monday worth $1 million.
After suffering a hip injury early in the season, Hemsky suited up for just 15 contests for Dallas last year in which he netted four goals and three helpers. The fast start seemed to have the winger poised for a third-straight 30-point campaign, but unfortunately he was never able to get back into the lineup. While the veteran's production is unlikely to replace that of Alexander Radulov -- who departed for Dallas -- the 33-year-old Hemsky should provide some important depth scoring from the Habs' third or fourth line.
