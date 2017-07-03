Hemsky (hip) penned a one-year deal with Montreal on Monday worth $1 million.

After suffering a hip injury early in the season, Hemsky suited up for just 15 contests for Dallas last year in which he netted four goals and three helpers. The fast start seemed to have the winger poised for a third-straight 30-point campaign, but unfortunately he was never able to get back into the lineup. While the veteran's production is unlikely to replace that of Alexander Radulov -- who departed for Dallas -- the 33-year-old Hemsky should provide some important depth scoring from the Habs' third or fourth line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...