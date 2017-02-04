Galchenyuk finished the Canadiens' previous game on the top line and could be there again Saturday against Washington if the offense struggles like it did Thursday against Philadelphia, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Phillip Danault will start the game on the top line with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, but could be replaced if the team comes out as flat as it did against the Flyers. When Galchenyuk initially came back from his knee injury, coach Michel Therrien rode him hard, giving him top-line and power-play minutes, but that usage aggravated the knee. After getting a three-game break, Galchenyuk returned to action Thursday and started on the third line before getting an in-game promotion. Therrien would prefer to manage Galchenyuk's minutes this early in his return, but the coach is ready to scrap that plan should Montreal struggle Saturday afternoon against Washington.