Galchenyuk (knee) was not on the team charter to Florida for Wednesday's game against the Lightning, Dave Stubbs of NHL.com reports.

Fantasy owners with shares in Chucky must be champing at the bit for the burgeoning pivot to return, as he managed a jaw-dropping nine goals and 14 helpers in 25 games -- as a complement to eight power-play points -- before the injury. The Canadiens haven't publicized much information about Galchenyuk's progress in rehab, but he skated Tuesday and has at least been on the minds of local reporters as the team embarks on a six-game road trip.