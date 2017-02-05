Galchenyuk was moved to Montreal's top line during the third period after Phillip Danault sustained an upper-body injury and left Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

Until that point in the game, Glachenyuk was a non-factor, but he was part of the top unit's frantic, last-second offensive push to tie the game, forcing Washington goalie Braden Holtby into his best save of the game. If Danault is unavailable for Sunday afternoon's matchup against Edmonton, we expect to see Galchenyuk reunited with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov on the lone Montreal line that presents a threat to an opponent.