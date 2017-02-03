Galchenyuk picked up an assist over 16:01 of ice time in his return from a knee injury Thursday against Philadelphia.

He helped out on the Habs' only goal in a losing effort, marking a successful return for Galchenyuk after this ailment cost him 21 of the last 26 games. When healthy, Galchenyuk has been an elite point producer who's easily outpacing his rate from previous seasons as he continues growing into the potential that made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2012.