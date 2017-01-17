Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: More ice time in second game back
Galchenyuk had three shots, a blocked shot and a minor penalty over 18:59 of ice time in Montreal's 1-0 loss to Detroit on Monday.
Galchenyuk was skating in his second game back after missing 18 games due to a knee injury and played nearly two-and-a-half more minutes Monday than he did in his return Saturday. While the Habs were held scoreless by Detroit's rookie netminder Jared Coureau, Galchenyuk's line had good pressure and directed seven of Montreal's 18 shots toward the net.
