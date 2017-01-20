Galchenyuk practiced on new line Thursday and will center a unit with wingers Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw when the Canadiens face the Devils on Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Galchenyuk recently returned from a knee injury that cost him 18 games and was handed back his job as the team's top center. Montreal coach Michel Therrien admitted putting him back out there on the No. 1 line may have been too much, too soon. So, it's a temporary shift to a line that will get fewer shifts and ice time, but we fully expect the talented forward's level of play return to where it was prior to the injury. When that happens, Therrien will adjust his lines accordingly.