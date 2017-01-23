Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Out Tuesday
Galchenyuk (knee) re-aggravated the same injury that had previously kept him out for 18 games, and will not play Tuesday against Calgary.
By all appearances, the re-injury happened during Saturday's overtime loss to the Sabres, though no official word has been given. Galchenyuk originally returned from the injury Jan. 14 and had played five games, tallying two goals and two assists. There is no indication as to Galchenyuk's status beyond Tuesday, but in the meantime Brian Flynn will assume Galchenyuk's duties as third-line center.
