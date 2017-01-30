Galchenyuk (knee) won't return to the lineup before the the weekend, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Galchenyuk missed the two contests prior to the All-Star break due to the injury and will miss the first two games out of the break at a minimum because of it. The 22-year-old forward has picked up where he left off last season through 30 contests, notching 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). When healthy, Galchenyk may return to center Sven Andrighetto and Andrew Shaw.