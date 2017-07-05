Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Reaches three-year extension

Galchenyuk signed a three-year, $14.7 million contract extension with the Canadiens on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While the Habs reportedly won't be able to retain veteran defenseman Andrei Markov and they've already lost top-six talent Alexander Radulov to the Stars, re-signing Galchenyuk at least preserves one of the team's premier power-play weapons. Last season, Chucky notched 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games, despite averaging a mere 15:56 of ice time. The 23-year-old told reporters last month that he wanted to stay in Montreal, so it's a wish come true for the talented playmaker.

