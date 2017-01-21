Galchenyuk posted a power-play goal and two assists in Friday's 3-1 win at New Jersey.

Galchenyuk, recently bumped off the team's top scoring line, did not pout following the demotion. All three of his points came on the power play, and as long as he is on the man advantage he remains a decent fantasy asset. The multi-point effort was just his second over the past 14 outings, but he remains a useful option in most formats. Galchenyuk hasn't gone more than two straight games without a point this season.