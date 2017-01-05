Galchenyuk (knee) will join the Habs in Toronto on Thursday night, as the team has a practice scheduled the following morning.

Chucky's been out for the last month (14 games), leaving his fantasy shareholders anxious to see him return. After all, he's secured nine goals and 14 helpers in just 25 games this season, with those scoring totals made possible by a gaudy 20.0 shooting percentage. There's reason to believe that a more concrete timetable will be established once the team sees how he fares in practice.