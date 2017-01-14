Galchenyuk (knee) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, Arpon Basu of LNH.com reports.

Galchenyuk has been out of game action for close to six weeks, so it may take him some time to get settled. However, he must be close to 100 percent, since the Habs would have no reason to rush him back as a club sitting atop the Atlantic Division standings. Look for him to reprise his role in the top six while getting power-play time as well.