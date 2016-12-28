Galchenyuk (knee) skated Tuesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Both Galchenyuk and David Desharnais (knee) skated at Montreal's training complex in Brossard, Quebec, while the Habs are on the road. It's the first time either player has been on the ice since suffering the injuries in early December. "They're right on schedule, " said Montreal coach Michel Therrien. Hickey reported that if there are no setbacks, Galchenyuk could be back in the lineup by early February.