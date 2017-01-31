Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Transferred to IR
Galchenyuk (knee) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The punchy pivot has missed 20 non-consecutive games with the lingering ailment, but the good news is that he skated Tuesday morning. Given Chucky's status as a high-scoring, power-play weapon, it'll be worth monitoring his recovery all the way through.
