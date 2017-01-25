Galchenyuk (knee) will remain out of the lineup for Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Chucky aggravated a knee injury that had kept him out for 18 games. With the All-Star break looming and the Habs having an eight-point cushion as the top team in the Atlantic Division, the club will evidently play it safe with the talented sniper, who's tallied 27 points -- including 11 on the power play -- and a plus-5 rating through 30 contests.