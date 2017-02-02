Galchenyuk (knee) will return to the lineup Thursday, centering a line with David Desharnais and Andrew Shaw, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside/Out reports.

The improved play of Phillip Danault, who has meshed well with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov on the Habs' top line, allows coach Michel Therrien to bring Galchenyuk back at a measured pace. An argument can be made for keeping the 22-year-old center on the second or third line. As long as the top trio remains productive, Galchenyuk can give Montreal scoring depth through the top-9 forwards.