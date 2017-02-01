Galchenyuk (knee) will suit up for Thursday's meeting with Philadelphia.

Galchenyuk missed Montreal's last three contests after aggravating the knee injury that had previously cost him 18 games. The center performed well in between absences, as he racked up four points in five outings, three of which came on the power play. Despite his limited sample size -- just 30 appearances this season -- the center has capitalized on his opportunities with 11 goals and 16 helpers. If he can stay healthy, Galchenyuk should get back to providing top-end fantasy value. In order to make room for him on the 23-man roster, the Canadiens reassigned Daniel Carr to the minors.