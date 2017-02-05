Radulov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's loss to the Capitals.

He has now delivered four multi-point games in his last seven games (and nine points in that span). Radulov has been a revelation for the Habs, who rolled the dice on him after his return from the KHL. He has 41 points in 51 contests and is within two points of the team lead in scoring.

