Radulov scored two goals on two shots -- both on power plays -- and added a minor penalty in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

The last-minute hooking call on him ended up ruining Carey Price's shutout, but Radulov's fantasy owners won't mind. The Russian winger had been ice cold recently other than his three-assist game against New Jersey last Friday; he had just one other point (another assist) and three total shots over the past eight games. With just 12 goals, his scoring output has been a tad disappointing, but Radulov's 25 assists have made up for that quite nicely.

