Radulov scored an unreal one-handed goal and added an assist in Sunday's Game 3 win over the Rangers.

Radulov has played a huge role in back-to-back victories for the Habs, scoring twice and adding three assists. The top-line winger is playing with passion and intensity and appears determined to help lead the Habs into the second round. He finished the regular season strong and has carried that play into the postseason, making him a dynamic fantasy threat.