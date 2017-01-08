Radulov scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Radulov has been on a rip since Christmas and the points Saturday extended his current point streak to six games and eight points, including four goals. He has been all that and a bag of chips for the Habs, and he's on pace to score more than 60 points. Use Radulov for all he's worth right now and hope this production can continue once the Habs can actually ice a full team.