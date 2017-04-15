Radulov scored the game-winning goal, added two assists, registered six shots on net, took two minor penalties and threw seven hits during Friday's Game 2 win over the Rangers.

The 30-year-old Russian left it all on the ice and had a huge fantasy outing in Game 2. He's a go-to player for the Habs, and his physical engagement and high shot volume are clear signs that Radulov intends to leave his mark on this series because his talent has never been in question.