Radulov scored the game-winning goal, added two assists, registered six shots on net, took two minor penalties and threw seven hits during Friday's Game 2 win over the Rangers.

The 30-year-old Russian left it all on the ice and had a huge fantasy outing in Game 2. He's a go-to player for the Habs, and his physical engagement and high shot volume are clear signs that Radulov intends to leave his mark on this series because his talent has never been in question.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...